Trinidad to set budget priorities at special meeting
TRINIDAD - Trinidad City Council will hold a special budget workshop to set priorities for the next fiscal year.
Staff will present recommendations on how best to implement recent initiatives like the vacation rental ordinance and storm water and improvements.
The meeting will also help members plan for longer term projects like Van Wycke Trail construction and citywide septic system
upgrades.
That meeting is Thursday morning at 10:00 at Trinidad Town Hall.