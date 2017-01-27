Trinidad wants clear exemption in noise ordinance for fishermen

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 01:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 37 °F
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 01:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 39 °F
Fri, 01/27/2017 - 01:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
TRINIDAD - Trinidad City Council wants more time to consider a new noise ordinance.
As currently constructed the ordinance would impose quiet hours on the town’s residents and visitors from 10:00p.m. to 8:00a.m.
It was scheduled for a possible first reading, but councilmembers suggested some changes. Those included clearer exemptions for commercial and recreational fishermen.
During fishing season, crews begin loading gear and preparing long before dawn. Council wanted to preserve their ability to do so. Staff will integrate these suggestions before the next meeting in February.
Dwight Miller will continue to serve as mayor and newest councilmember Susan Rotwein will serve as mayor pro-tem.