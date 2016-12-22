Truck crashes into power pole, no injuries

Eureka
- Overcast, mist
- Temperature: 46 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 17:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 48 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 18:15
Crescent City
- Overcast
- Temperature: 50 °F
Thu, 12/22/2016 - 17:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
One Eureka residence was without electricity after a truck crashes into a power pole.
Just before one Thursday afternoon, Humboldt Bay Fire and Eureka Police responded to the 100 block of West Wabash.
According to police, a man driving westbound turned into an alley and struck the pole.
The crash knocked a power line loose from one residence. PG&E was expecting to have electricity on later in the afternoon.
Drugs or alcohol was not a factor in the crash.