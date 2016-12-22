Caltrans Road Conditions:     - Click for more Info

Truck crashes into power pole, no injuries

One Eureka residence was without electricity after a truck crashes into a power pole.  

 

Just before one Thursday afternoon, Humboldt Bay Fire and Eureka Police responded to the 100 block of West Wabash.

 

According to police, a man driving westbound turned into an alley and struck the pole.

 

The crash knocked a power line loose from one residence. PG&E was expecting to have electricity on later in the afternoon. 

 

Drugs or alcohol was not a factor in the crash.