Two arrested after authorities close down massive unpermitted marijuana operation
MCKINLEYVILLE - Two McKinleyville residents are arrested after law enforcement serves a search warrant and finds multiple illegal marijuana grows and environmental damage and violations.
Wednesday, the Humboldt County Drug Enforcement Unit, Drug Task Force along with the Department of Fish and Wildlife, Environmental Health Department and a Hazmat Team served a search warrant in the area of Visser Court in McKinleyville. In the course of the investigation, 58-year old Brett Visser and 32-year old Ann Clark were arrested.
Other search warrants were served at two different sites under control by Brett Visser which included another parcel on Visser Court and one in the area of the Mosquito Creek Drainage off of US Forest Service Road 1 in Eastern Humboldt. In all, authorities found and eradicated nearly 22,000 marijuana plants, over 750 pounds of processed marijuana, confiscated 80-thousand dollars in US currency, and 6 firearms. Additionally, many environmental violations were observed. None of the grow sites had properly filed permits.
All criminal violations stemming from this investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office maintains a cooperative relationship with all the agencies involved. All future investigations into non-compliant marijuana operations will continue to be investigated in this manner.