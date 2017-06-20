Two arrested during Eureka burglary
EUREKA - Deputies responding to a burglary, arrest one suspect allegedly in the act and another nearby wanted for several warrants. 28-year old Robert Jordon Lippert and 24-year old Lynzi McIntire-Morgan were taken into custody.
Just after 12:30 Sunday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies along with Eureka police and the CHP responded to the 800-block of Nancy Court in Eureka. Lippert was observed exiting the home holding property from the residence. He attempted to flee from authorities but was apprehended.
As law enforcement continued to investigate the premises, McIntire-Morgan was located in a motorhome on the property and found to have two outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Both were booked into the Humboldt County Jail.