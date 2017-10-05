Two detained after standoff in Myrtletown
MYRTLETOWN - Two suspects are detained when law enforcement surrounds a residence in Myrtletown after an alleged assault and stolen vehicle investigation.
Just before 1 Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement was on the lookout for a stolen Toyota Tacoma out of McKinleyville associated with an assault with a deadly weapon. A suspect had allegedly shot a victim in the face three times with a pellet gun.
Authorities received a tip that the stolen vehicle was in a carport off Terrace Way. CHP, EPD and Sheriff’s Deputies surrounded the residence and one suspect surrendered. Two others came out an hour later after a negotiator was brought in. One male and female were detained. The case remains under investigation.