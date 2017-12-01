Two dumpster fires in the same hour, causes unknown

Eureka
EUREKA - Humboldt Bay Fire responded to two dumpster fires within the same hour Thursday afternoon.
The first caught fire behind a residence at Clark and C Streets around 1:00p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that charred the surrounding fence.
Less than an hour later crews responded to the 400 block of Randall Street to put out another small fire in a trash can. No injuries were reported in either case.
Humboldt Bay Fire said say they have no concrete evidence that they were intentionally set but take back-to-back fires like this seriously. The Department will look for any information that could determine the causes.