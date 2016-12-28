Two Fortuna men arrested on gun, drug charges

Eureka
Two Fortuna men were arrested Wednesday morning on drugs and weapons charges.
At around 11, Fortuna police were called to the Rohner Park parking lot. They located a car with four individuals.
Officers spotted a revolver in the lap of 19-year-old Fernando Martinez who was sitting in the backseat. Officers also found a loaded Glock 40 caliber pistol on 18 year-old Trystan Lewis.
Police also recovered heroin and meth in the car. Martinez and Lewis were booked into the Humboldt County Jail for possession of guns and drugs.