Two injured in chain reaction crash near Leggett
MENDOCINO COUNTY - Two people are injured near Leggett after a 4-vehicle crash which included a Mendocino Sheriff’S Office patrol car.
Tuesday morning around 9:45, CHP and other emergency personnel responded to the northbound lane of Highway 101 just north of Dora Creek. Officers say a motor home driven by 69-year old Harlan Myers from Portland, Oregon was traveling north on 101.
For reasons still under investigation, Myers failed to slow down for a traffic backup; due to one way controlled traffic from the recurring slide in the area. The motor home crashed into the back of a Mendocino Sheriff’s vehicle that set off a chain reaction causing the law enforcement vehicle to collide with a Honda in front and then into a GMC Yukon.
Several passengers were transported to hospitals in Garberville and Willits with moderate injuries. Cal fire and City Ambulance assisted with medical aid.