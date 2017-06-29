Click Here

Two injured in officer involved shooting in Crescent City

An officer involved shooting leaves two injured following a car chase in Crescent City.

Just before 10:30 Thursday morning, CHP officers were in a pursuit of a mini van that ended on Lafayette Way.

 

A male and female suspect got out of the van and fled on foot into a wooded area. Del Norte Sheriff’s deputies and Crescent City police also responded.

 

It was there where gunfire rang out. A sheriff’s deputy was shot in the shoulder and the male suspect was also shot.

 

They were transported to Sutter Coast Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

The two suspects are in custody. 