Two known felons arrested after POP Team closes down alleged drug house
EUREKA - One male and one female suspect known to law enforcement are arrested again after authorities shut down their alleged drug house. 65-year old Danny Herring and 78-year old Clara Smoker were taken into custody.
Around 12:30 this afternoon, the Eureka Police POP Team conducted a search of an apartment owned by Floyd and Betty Squires on the 200-block of 3rd Street. The building is part of a receivership action currently before Judge Dale Reinholtsen.
The search found a small amount of heroin, drug paraphernalia and packaging material consistent with narcotic sales. Live firearm ammunition was also discovered on site. Investigators believe Herring was selling heroin to the homeless in the building as well as at the Saint Vincent De Paul dining facility. Both Smoker and Herring were booked into Humboldt County Jail on numerous possession, conspiracy and drug charges. Herring additionally was charged with a felon in possession of ammunition. Bail was set at $50,000.
On May 31st Herring was caught in the act by a police officer allegedly smoking methamphetamine and in possession of heroin.