Two suspects drive through Rohner Park, cause over $1,000 in damage

Early Monday morning at around 2:30, a vehicle with two occupants drove up and around the gates at Rohner Park in Fortuna and tore through the park, deliberately spinning its wheels to cause damage to the grass.
This is not the first time this has happened at the park - last time the damage was estimated at a thousand dollars and authorities say this time around the damage is even worse.
According to the surveillance footage, the vehicle was a white Chevy Colorado single cab truck with some sort of motorcycle in the back.
"We’re going to look at how they entered around the gates and see if maybe we can put another boulder in place or something to prevent that,” said Lieutenant Matt Eberhardt, “We ask people not to damage our parks. Fortuna parks are beautiful parks and there used by a lot of people and it's very unfortunate that they do this."
The suspects in the vehicle are still unknown. They exited the park by driving through a flower bed area between the gate and a tree near the entrance to the rodeo grounds.
The Fortuna police are asking for public assistance – if you see this vehicle, you should call their police department.