Two suspects wanted in Arcata assault
ARCATA - A man is found lying in the grass on the side of the road in Arcata after being assaulted by two men who knew him.
Tuesday at about 9:14PM the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5700 Wymore Road and found a 43-year-old victim with minor injuries who was then transported to the hospital.
The two suspects, 39-year-old Daniel Brian Asbury and 37-year-old Edward James Hamline, fled the scene and are wanted for assault.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or their crime tip line.