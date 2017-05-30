Two suspicious fires in Southern Humboldt
Law enforcement is searching for a suspect or suspects after two suspicious fires break out in Southern Humboldt.
Just after 10 Sunday night, the Briceland and Redway Fire Departments as well as CalFire responded to an abandoned trailer on Briceland Thorne Road west of Redway that they believe was deliberately set on fire.
The trailer was a total loss.
Not 20 minutes later, the same crews were called to another fire of an abandoned vehicle.
Firefighters were able to keep both incidents contained to minimal spread.
The cause of both fires are under investigation.