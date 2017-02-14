Uber makes its way to Humboldt

Eureka
Local city cab drivers have some new competition - Uber has officially come to Humboldt.
There's only a few drivers available now, but if you need a ride and have a smartphone you can download the app and hit the road today.
Community members are already showing their excitement.
"I love Uber so much because my son used to drive for Uber and I know you can just call it and look it up on your phone and go anywhere really fast,” said Humboldt community member, Clare Vettes, “And I’m also really excited because it's just been a lot of fun, just the hype of it coming to our little town."
The base fee for an Uber drive in Humboldt will cost you $4.75 for a car that fits 4, and $5.75 for a car that fits 6, plus .12 cents per minute and .75 cents per mile.
If you want to become a driver you can sign up by going to uber.com.
You can use your own vehicle for the job but it must pass the Uber vehicle inspection.