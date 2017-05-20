Unemployment rate drops to 3.9%
EUREKA - More people have jobs in Humboldt County
The unemployment rate in April dropped to a low 3.9%. This is a substantial improvement over March’s unemployment number of 4.5%
According to Randy Weaver, with the Employment Development Department, this is a welcome sign of an improving economy and now has some employers scrambling to find workers.
"The number that we saw today, when I look back on the historical unemployment rate data is the lowest number that I can find between now and 1990,” says Employment Development Departments Labor Market Consultant, Randy Weaver. “Overall we've seen decreasing unemployment both in the area and in the region for quite some time now. There was a little bit of a lag time after the recession where unemployment persisted here but I think we're finally picking up.”