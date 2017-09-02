US District Court Judge sides with Hoopa Tribe over water allocations on the Klamath River

Eureka
KLAMATH RIVER - A major decision in a law suit over Klamath River salmon found resolution Thursday after a US District Court Judge in San Francisco ruled federal agencies must take preventative and emergency measures to reduce the incidents of disease in juvenile salmon.
The Hoopa Valley Tribe had initiated the lawsuit after years of pleading with the government to make changes in water allocations. Poor salmon returns and high disease rates were cited as a by-product of inaction.
Tribal Chief, Ryan Jackson said the decision was a win for the tribe and all communities that depend on Klamath Salmon. He added, “The tribe will not stand idle while our people’s culture is jeopardized.”
Judge Orrick directed the Bureau of Reclamation to implement flow measures that were developed by the tribe and supported by the best available science. These include more frequent peak flows and higher spring flows that are components of a more natural hydrology to the Klamath watershed.
Last year’s fall Chinook salmon run was one of the lowest in recent history. The Yurok Tribe had to cancel serving salmon at their annual salmon festival for the first time in over 50 years of holding the event.