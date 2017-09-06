USCG Change of Command, Sector Humboldt Bay
McKINLEYVILLE – Two captains with a combined 50-plus years of experience in the United States Coast Guard.
Both honored during Change of Command, a ceremony reliving captain Arthur Snyder of his position and welcoming captain Gregory Fuller as commander of The Coast Guard Sector Humboldt Bay.
Captain Fuller is no stranger to the area; he comes back after serving as Senior Coast Guard Advisor to the Commander, for the Coast Guard and Department of Homeland Security Joint Task Force East in Colorado.
Captain Snyder has invested in the coast guard for 38 years and he will be transferring to the Coast Guard 11th District in Alameda, California, where he will serve as the Chief of Response.
Following the ceremony a memorial service held at 2:00 PM honors the flight crew and passengers of the CG-6549 helicopter that crashed 20 years ago during a search-and-rescue mission.