V-Day Humboldt hosts One Billion Rising flash mob

ARCATA – There are many ways to relay a message in the community, some protest, attend peaceful gatherings, and some even dance.
Today, V-Day Humboldt hosts the One Billion Rising Revolution ‘rise-up and dance’ event to end violence and injustice for women and young girls. Planned Parenthood and the Silent Witness Project of the Humboldt Domestic Violence Center were in attendance. Local students and advocates gathered at the Arcata Plaza for a dancing flash mob, to show their support in saying no to violence and injustice.
“The significance of One Billion Rising is drawing attention to injustice and violence, against women children and other underrepresented segments of our society. We had students and community members come out and dance in a flash mob to draw awareness,” said Event Coordinator of V-Day Humboldt, Jessie Hobba.