Vandals destroy trees on Arcata Plaza
ARCATA - Several trees and plants are destroyed by vandals on the Arcata Plaza early Wednesday morning.
These are images of some of the damage inflicted by unknown suspects.
The trees were planted two or three years ago as beautification for the area. Only last month, a few limbs were broken off some of the small trees.
This time three were totally destroyed along with one shrub.
Damages are estimated at around $2,000. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Arcata Police.