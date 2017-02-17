Vehicle thefts spike nearly 40% from 2015 to 2016

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 02/17/2017 - 05:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 42 °F
Fri, 02/17/2017 - 05:35
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 44 °F
Fri, 02/17/2017 - 04:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - We reported Wednesday on vehicle theft in Arcata and had specific tips from law enforcement on how not to be a victim. Thursday, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said vehicle theft is spiking here in Humboldt County.
In 2015, there were 494 stolen vehicles. In 2016 there were 688; A nearly 40 percent increase in only a year. Of those thefts, Eureka had the highest number with 272 while Rio Dell had the fewest with 11.
Honda Accords continue the nationwide trend to be the car of choice for thieves with the Toyota Camry and older Toyota Trucks ranked two and three. The reason for this is they are some of the most popular vehicles purchased and maintain a high resale value. Also, their parts are interchangeable with similar models year to year.
Some of the best ways to eliminate risk are some of the simplest: never warm your vehicle up without being in it and keep property that has value out of sight. Also, always keep keys in a safe place that is not in plain view.
Officials say the more cautious you become, the less likely you’ll be a victim.