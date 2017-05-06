Vehicle thief considered armed and dangerous
GARBERVILLE – A vehicle theft leaves one man armed and dangerous and still at large.
At around 6 sunday morning CHP responded to a vehicle theft from the 17000 block of Alderpoint Road in Alderpoint, CA.
The suspect was seen wielding a silver revolver during the theft and was last spotted in a 2017 tan Toyota Tacoma heading west towards Garberville.
CHP officers recovered the Tacoma, unoccupied on Bushnell Road.
The suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous and suffering from delusions.
He is described as a white male, age between 20-30, between 6'1 and 6’2, skinny with tattoos on his neck and possibly his face.
Anyone with information is asked to call CHP.