Vigil for Josiah Lawson held at Arcata Plaza
ARCATA - Students, friends and concerned citizens came together Thursday night in a vigil at the Arcata Plaza. It was to remember Josiah Lawson who was stabbed to death last April in Arcata. Since HSU students have returned home, it was a small but heartfelt crowd who listened to one of Josiah’s friends and fellow HSU student, Alex Foster. Those in attendance talked quietly, signed a large banner and remembered the soul that was Josiah.
There still is no resolution to the case. A reward has been established for a conviction of those responsible for Josiah’s death. Thursday night was just to remember and pray and like Alex Foster said; make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.