"Vital" support from Caltrans and CHP during fire response

EUREKA - As anyone who travelled in South Eureka on Wednesday knows traffic was snarled for hours. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol responded to provide protection for fire personnel and drivers.
Early on, cars were detoured to Herrick Avenue, but a crash near the golf course meant most vehicles headed for Broadway.
Caltrans reduced the road to one lane in each direction to keep traffic flowing.
After the cones were in place, Eureka Police pulled over a male driver after he nearly struck a firefighter who was forced to dive out of the vehicle's path.
Crews stayed through the afternoon, until the scene was clear enough to open all lanes of traffic.
Caltrans District 1 North Area Superintendent Jason Hayes said, "There's not many ways through Eureka and so when 101 or Broadway are closed it becomes quite an issue. You can send traffic in some residential areas. Local law enforcement has that ability but it really clogs and congests things up. We just want to minimize the impact as best we can. We can't control the circumstances but we can help to minimize the impact."