Volunteers needed for biennial homeless count

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 50 °F
Sat, 01/07/2017 - 07:53
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 46 °F
Sat, 01/07/2017 - 07:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, rain, mist
- Temperature: 42 °F
Sat, 01/07/2017 - 07:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
HUMBOLDT COUNTY - The Department of Health and Human Services is looking for more volunteers to help in the “Point in Time” count of the homeless population in Humboldt County.
The count was originally scheduled for the end of January but had to be postponed one month as recruitment for volunteers continues. It is now scheduled for the morning of February 28.
Pushing the date back will help officials find more volunteers including students from HSU and College of the Redwoods. Volunteers attend training so they’re ready to assist in the biennial count which is required by the federal government.
Information gathered helps when it comes to grant funding for local planners and non-profits. For more information go to: humboldthousing.org.