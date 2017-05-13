Volunteers needed for frog egg cluster count at Benbow
BENBOW - An annual event by the Eel River Recovery Project will commence Saturday at Benbow in Southern Humboldt and volunteers will help count potential yellow-legged frog offspring.
Dr. Sarah Kupferberg will be conducting her annual census of the South Fork of the Eel River where she has baseline data she’s been collecting for more than a decade. There are several species of the frog in California and most have protected status.
Counting frog egg clusters is done while walking upriver on the edge of the stream or while wading in shallow water near it. Those attending should wear river shoes and be prepared to walk on the cobble bar and to wade, if necessary. Polarized sunglasses are recommended. Volunteers should meet at Benbow at 10 am.
The ERRP Board of Directors is hosting a picnic lunch and people are welcome to sit in the ERRP Board meeting following at 2 pm.