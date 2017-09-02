Volunteers needed to guide Trinidad noise ordinance

Eureka
TRINIDAD - City Council of Trinidad asks for the public's help on a proposed noise ordinance.
The city received an abundance of public comment in advance of Wednesday’s meeting. Residents expressed general support for the ordinance. They also asked to reconsider the quiet hours which are currently set from 10:00p.m. to 8:00a.m. Additionally, members received requests to take another look at the hours for Town Hall. The hall is commonly rented as an event venue with amplified music.
Council decided to form a committee to integrate feedback into the policy. That committee is in need of one more volunteer. If you're interested in serving, contact Trinidad Town Hall.