Volunteers on Wheels support Food for People
EUREKA – A collaborative effort, two services Volunteers on Wheels and Food for People are working together to benefit lower income residents and those in need of food assistance in the county.
Meals on Wheels made it to Eureka to help in assisting Food for the People to distribute goods. The Wheels group will be in Eureka for a week to give back to the community.
Founder of Volunteers on Wheels Steven Boutwell says that at one point in time, he was homeless and depended on local resources and the mission is clear to work with local services such as Food for People whose mission, since 1979, is to provide access to quality, nutritious food, for a healthier Humboldt County.