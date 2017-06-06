Wanted car thief apprehended in Southern Humboldt
SOUTHERN HUMBOLDT - A Southern Humboldt man wanted for vehicle theft and discharging a firearm is now in custody.
Tuesday morning around 8:30, CHP Officers responded to Redwood Drive and Briceland Road near Redway. A tip from two citizens alerted law enforcement that a suspect who they allege stole their car was sighted.
Officers arrived and found a man who identified himself as Christopher Allen Gould. It was determined this was an alias and the suspect’s real name was Scott Allen Brown, a transient. A search of Brown found drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine. The victims in the vehicle theft were able to positively identify Brown.
He was booked into Humboldt County Jail on a long list of drug and weapons charges as well as vehicle theft.