Wanted Del Norte felon apprehended in Oregon
ROSEBURG, OREGON - A Del Norte County fugitive wanted on 3 felony warrants is captured in Oregon.
Douglas Leroy Ridenour is now behind bars. Over the weekend, Oregon State Police arrested Ridenour in Roseburg without incident after his picture had been circulated on social media and through law enforcement channels.
Ridenour was wanted for multiple counts of corporal injury to a spouse, domestic battery, obstruction, vandalism, being under the influence of a controlled substance and probation violation. He remains in custody without bail.