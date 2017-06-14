Wanted felon arrested after foot pursuit
BRIDGEVILLE - A wanted felon is behind bars after leading deputies on a foot chase in Eastern Humboldt. 35-year old Wade Daniel Harris was taken into custody.
Just before 8:30 Wednesday morning, Bridgeville resident Deputy, Filippini was on patrol and recognized Harris from two outstanding warrants. Filippini gave verbal commands to attempt an arrest but the suspect fled. A Taser was deployed but did not make contact with the moving Harris. After several minutes of a physical struggle, Harris was apprehended.
He was booked into the Humboldt County Jail on the two previous warrants and fresh charges of resisting arrest. Harris is being held without bail.