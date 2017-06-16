Wanted felon flees traffic stop, attempts to strike officer with SUV
EUREKA - A wanted felon led an officer on a high speed chase before trying to run him over with his SUV.
Around 9:15 Friday morning, a Eureka police officer saw 37-year-old Samuel Summers, the driver of a Dodge Durango run a stop sign near Wabash and B Streets. Two fled the vehicle before Summers took off, running more stop signs and reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour. Witnesses say he lost control of the Dodge on the 2400 block of B Street, struck a parked Prius and drove on to the sidewalk.
The officer pursuing the man got out of his patrol car and drew his weapon, telling the man to get out or he would shoot. Witnesses say Summers then tried to hit the officer with the vehicle and rammed the police car multiple times.
The officer broke the driver side window with his baton and deployed pepper spray which had no effect. He then used a Taser to subdue the driver.
Summers was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation then arrested for outstanding warrants for sex offender violations and domestic violence. Summers will also face fresh charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer. The officer was uninjured in the incident.
EPD is also investigating a report of shots fired from a vehicle around the same time near Wabash and B
Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the two incidents are related. Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.