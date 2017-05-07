Wanted fugitive in custody
EUREKA - Residents on Humboldt Hill were disrupted Wednesday afternoon when a wanted fugitive ran through a neighbor’s backyard in attempt to escape police.
“We came in the driveway and we see some guy in the driveway holding his fingers up like be quiet with his hand over his mouth and then the cops came and everything went crazy from there,” says Eureka resident, Michelle Rose.
A suspect is now in custody, according to Humboldt County Sheriff Deputies.
After hiding in the back of residential properties police spotted him and chased him into a pasture where they were able to apprehend the suspect.
“He was spotted in the brush and then fled from us despite repeated commands to surrender. We were assisted by California Highway Patrol, who, during this pursuit deployed a less-lethal beanbag shotgun. I don't know whether the beanbag rounds actually impacted the suspect but he surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident,” says Operations Divisions Sergeant, Justin Braud.