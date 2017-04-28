Wanted sex offender arrested in the Central Valley
DEL NORTE COUNTY - Residents in Crescent City are breathing a little easier after a wanted Santa Cruz man is captured. The wanted sex offender was apprehended after a joint operation by the Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office and Butte County Officials.
41-year old Joseph Anthony Lopez is now in custody. He was wanted for multiple unlawful sexual acts with a minor, false imprisonment, kidnapping, corporal injury to a spouse and criminal threats. Following up on leads in Smith River, Del Norte Deputies found out Lopez might be in a Central Valley residence.
Butte County Sheriff’s Deputies located the wanted man in the Magalia area and Lopez was arrested without incident. Pending no outstanding warrants in that county, he will be extradited back to Crescent City for arraignment.