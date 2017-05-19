Wanted Smith River felons in jail after high speed pursuit
GRANTS PASS - Two wanted felons out of Del Norte County are in jail after they were apprehended following a wild pursuit in Oregon. 26-year old Autumn Lee Delgado and 31-year old David James Rhodes both of Smith River are behind bars.
Shortly after 10 am Wednesday, Grants Pass Police were alerted to a Red Toyota sedan reported stolen out of Brookings that was swerving in and out of traffic in an unsafe manner on Williams Highway. A pursuit ensued and the two suspects fled recklessly at a high rate of speed. An attempt at slowing the vehicle down with spike strips failed.
Both suspects ditched the vehicle and fled on foot near Gladiola School. Delgado was apprehended at a nearby bus barn. Rhodes was taken into custody at gunpoint a few hours later. Both were booked into the Josephine County jail on a long list of charges.
Once they answer for current charges in Oregon, a no bail warrant awaits them in Crescent City. Both could be incarcerated for some time.