Washington Elementary students see their plays come to life
EUREKA - Is there a Shakespeare in the making among fifth grade students at Washington Elementary?
Seventy-five budding playwrights wrote short narratives about the animals at Sequoia Zoo. The most creative were selected and turned into short plays by drama students at Eureka High. Today, six of those plays were performed at the high school..
The elementary students were entertained and the applause was loud. The playwrights were thrilled to see their plays brought to life.
“My play is about a porcupine who goes to a different zoo and he tries to make friends and they throw a big party for him," said Samantha Sweet, “I was really excited and it was really neat.”
“We have what we call a lab in our backyard with Sequoia Park and Zoo," said Sheri Jensen, (Principal, Washington Elementary), “The actual students went over there and they observed the animals and their behaviors. I noticed that, as I was watching these plays, they all ended up solving a problem in a really positive way.”