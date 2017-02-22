Water and sewer rate increase moving forward in Eureka

Eureka
EUREKA - Eureka residents will soon receive a notice in the mail regarding water and sewer rate increases.
The Public Works Department says that rate increases are necessary to pay for both infrastructure improvements and ongoing operations and maintenance costs.
Currently, a single family residence pays about $79 a month for water and sewer service combined.
If the five year rate structure is adopted, that number would drop slightly in the first year then increase to about $109 per month.
Councilmembers directed staff to conduct further outreach to the city’s commercial customers who will bear the brunt of the increase.
An average light commercial user pays about $429 per month right now. That payment would nearly double to $857.
Now it’s your turn to weigh in. Council voted 5-0 to move forward with the Proposition 218 noticing process.
Public Works Director Brian Gerving said, "The way the Proposition 218 notice process works is the City will send notices to all of our ratepayers, all of our customers. It's a protest method so if greater than 50% of the customers protest that rate structure then it cannot be adopted but the City Council, but anything less than 50%, the Council can take that under advisement when they're adopting rates."