Water and sewer rates may increase in Eureka

EUREKA - City Council will hear a proposal to increase water and sewer rates in Eureka.
Public Works staff will introduce the proposed rates and seek councilmembers' advice on how best to implement the change. The increase could be phased in over time or all at once.
Officials say that setting appropriate rates is critical to the ability to maintain and upgrade utilities and that some of the city’s sewer and water lines are nearly 100 years old.
The Public Works Department decided not to provide the price changes until the council meeting.
Once those rates are introduced, staff will hold public hearings and begin the notification process.
Public Works Director Brian Gerving said, "It’s really necessary to ensure the long term financial stability of those funds so that we're able to accommodate emergencies as they come up or so that we're able to maintain the service that people expect and that we are responsible to provide."
The meeting is Tuesday night at 6:00 at Eureka City Hall.