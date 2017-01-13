Water conservation meeting kicks off Humboldt Steelhead Days

Eureka
FORTUNA - It’s that time of year for the kickoff of Humboldt Steelhead Days and organizations from far and wide came together this afternoon to celebrate and inform. They started the day off with a water conservation workshop which aimed to empower attendants to think of creative water storage solutions.
We spoke to Dana Stolzman, the executive director of Salmonid Restoration Federation and she told us, “The mission for our organization is to restore habitat and recover wild salmon populations. And I would say collectively what all of these groups have in common is that we're concerned about instream flows for fish and aquatic species and how we're going to interact with the human needs in this region as well as the needs of fish and amphibians."
This evening the event premiered a new movie featuring the eel river called Return to Abundance. The film can be viewed on the website www.caltrout.org. Humboldt Steelhead Days will go on for three months and includes activities such as a steelhead fishing contest and a photo contest. News channel 3 is a proud sponsor of Steelhead Days.