Water District talks about precautions taken at Ruth Lake dam

Eureka
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 42 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 06:53
Fortuna
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 41 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 06:55
Crescent City
- Clear sky
- Temperature: 44 °F
Tue, 02/14/2017 - 06:56
Eureka
Fortuna
Crescent City
QUICK LINKS: Latest News Cast | Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3
EUREKA - With the current situation in Oroville News Channel Three spoke with our the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District to gauge how to prevent something like this from happening.
General Manager Paul Helliker explained that our reservoir at Ruth Lake is inspected every year, and every five years they, along with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission do a full dam failure analysis.
They also practice their response should our dam break, every year with different public safety agencies.
The dam at Ruth Lake is also different from the dam in Oroville, as it is high up in the watershed and much smaller.
"All of those factors combined mean that we do need to be diligent, we do need to make sure that our dam is in good shape, which it is," Helliker said. "But we do have factors here that would make any disaster not quite as significant as the situation could be in Oroville."