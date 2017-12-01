Water Resources Control Board seeks input from public at meeting in Arcata

Eureka
KLAMATH - An important meeting hosted by a state agency is gathering vital input regarding the future removal of four Klamath River dams.
The California Water Resources Control Board is collecting the information from the public regarding the Clean Water Act application for the removal of the antiquated dams that were constructed between the 1920’s and 1960’s.
The meeting will be held Thursday at Arcata’s D Street Community Center beginning at 5 pm. The public is invited to weigh in on fish, the river and what a healthy Klamath watershed means to future generations.