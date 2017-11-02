Weott Volunteer Fire Department faces closure

Eureka
WEOTT – The Weott Volunteer Fire Department has been in the community since 1964 and is now facing closure.
Elaine and Edward Wood granted the property to the fire department.
Both Elaine and Edward passed, leaving the property left to the estate. The estate is now asking the Community Service District to pay 3,000 dollars a month, starting April 1st. The alternative option is purchase the 1.2-acre property for $750,000.00. Both options being infeasible, a special meeting was held last night for the fire department and community members to come up with other solutions.