WIC now accepted at some farmers markets
EUREKA - While many celebrated the holiday, the North Coast Growers Association is celebrating expanded access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
Families on WIC can now use their benefits to purchase fresh produce from some of Humboldt County's farmers markets.
"Women, Infants, Children" or WIC is a federally funded program that provides nutrition assistance and education to new mothers and children at risk of going hungry.
The North Coast Growers Association operates five of our local markets and says the expansion is a win for both families and farmers.
Laura Hughes, Director of Market Operations for the North Coast Growers Association said, "That's a really great thing that increases access to local healthy freshly grown produce to a low income community or folks that need extra resources during those formative years while also bringing more income to the local agricultural economy."