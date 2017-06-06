As wildfire season approaches National Weather Service doubles fire forecasts
EUREKA - The National Weather Service is ramping up its forecasts ahead of wildfire season.
Agencies across the North Coast and beyond use fire weather forecasts to plan and coordinate wildfire response. The data helps determine where it is most practical and safest to deploy resources.
Limited to once per day during the winter, meteorologists now forecast twice daily for fire-prone areas.
And those forecasts are even more accurate than last year thanks to the Goes-16 satellite.
We introduced you to this new technology in April. Increased resolution and speed are just some of the improvements.
The ability to forecast lightning is especially important to North Coast firefighters.
Fire Meteorologist Brad Charboneau said, "A large percentage of our fires are started by lightning. Even though we don't see as much lightning as many other places in the country, when it does happen the impacts are very significant. So knowing when the threat of lightning exists is not only important for the threat of wildfire starts but also for the safety of crews that are out there fighting the fires too."