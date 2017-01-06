Wildland firefighters practice their skills
As fire season sets in, local fire agencies are taking action to make sure they are prepared.
Six Rivers National Forest Fire Management conducted a live-fire training session at Six Rivers Humboldt Nursery in McKinleyville on Wednesday to provide their wildland firefighters a chance to practice their skills.
During the training, firefighters had to attack a simulated car and dumpster fire while practicing using a self-contained breathing apparatus to protect their airways.
While six rivers firefighters typically respond to wildland fires, in some cases burning vehicles and dumpsters are the source of these fires, so proper training is critical.
"These particular vehicle fires, dumpster fires, structure fires will emit harmful fumes to our wildland firefighters that we don't normally encounter in a wildland environment,” said Six Rivers National Forest PIO, Tom Stokesberry, “So the training that we're doing today is actually giving them to opportunity to actually put on their SCBA gear, structure gear, and battle simulated fires. So we find when our firefighters do show up, they're ready and they're engaging in these fires, without the hesitancy they would have if they didn't have this kind of training."