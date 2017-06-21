Willits Bypass getting good reviews
MENDOCINO COUNTY - Caltrans and the Southern Humboldt Division of CHP is lauding the impact of the Willits Bypass on traffic to and from the Bay Area.
With schools out and warmer weather here, the bypass is successfully handling the extra traffic during its first summer of use. A recent April traffic count showed on average more than 4,000 vehicles per day are using the bypass and not creating the previously recurring bottleneck and congestion in downtown Willits.
Officials at the Garberville CHP said they were extremely pleased with the efficiency of the bypass citing safer roadways and less congestion during busy weekends like Memorial Day and the Redwood Run.
It has saved money as well. In the past, extra officers had to be on hand manually directing traffic during backups. Since construction, no extra personnel have been used.