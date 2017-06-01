Willow Creek man arrested in McKinleyville

Eureka
MCKINLEYVILLE- A Willow Creek man was arrested in McKinleyville following a traffic stop by CHP.
Around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, an officer attempted to pull over a Honda civic for speeding on the 1300 of Fernwood Drive. The vehicle took time pulling over, and three men jumped out from inside the car. The officer held the men at gunpoint for safety reasons until additional law enforcement officers arrived.
One of the passengers, 29-year-old Joel Henderson, was arrested after he was caught under the influence of drugs, found with drug paraphernalia, and for violation of probation.