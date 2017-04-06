Willow Creek man still missing
WILLOW CREEK- A Willow Creek man is still missing after an altercation with a family member back on May 23.
26-year-old Joe Crawford is now a part of large scale rescue for his safe return. His sister, Natasha Bussell says after an altercation between a family member, Crawford went for a walk and never returned home.
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office received the missing person report from his mother. The family is waiting to receive footage from a Willow Creek gas station with any possible leads.
Crawford is diagnosed with manic depression and bipolar disorder.
He is described as 5-9, blue eyes, and blonde hair.
Crawford was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a light blue shirt, and a red hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement.