Wind brings trees crashing down in Eureka

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 51 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 00:53
Fortuna
- Broken clouds
- Temperature: 50 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 00:35
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain, mist
- Temperature: 53 °F
Tue, 02/21/2017 - 01:12
The high winds and rain were no match for two large trees that came crashing down in Eureka.
Residents near Hodgson and P Street heard a big boom at around 5:30 Monday morning.
A neighbor told News Channel 3 the sky lit up when the Monterey Pines struck power lines falling to the ground.
One tree hit a truck, crushing the top and knocking out the back window.
Officials say if you come across a downed tree, you should stay away in case of fallen power lines, call 911 and the power company.