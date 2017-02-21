QUICK LINKS: Latest Newscast | Angelo's Pizza Question of the Day | Latest Weather Video | Sponsored by News Channel 3

Wind brings trees crashing down in Eureka

The high winds and rain were no match for two large trees that came crashing down in Eureka.  

 

Residents near Hodgson and P Street heard a big boom at around 5:30 Monday morning.  

 

A neighbor told News Channel 3 the sky lit up when the Monterey Pines struck power lines falling to the ground.

 

One tree hit a truck, crushing the top and knocking out the back window.

 

Officials say if you come across a downed tree, you should stay away in case of fallen power lines, call 911 and the power company.