Woman injured in Eureka crash

EUREKA - A head on collision left one woman hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in Eureka.

A little after 2 P.M. emergency personnel responded to a 2 vehicle collision at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Street. An officer said the driver did not stop at the red light entering Broadway, crashing into a Ford Ranger.

The woman of the truck sustained minor injuries due to the seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for treatment.