Woman injured in Eureka crash

Eureka
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 23:06
Fortuna
- Overcast
- Temperature: 44 °F
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 23:15
Crescent City
- Overcast, light rain
- Temperature: 46 °F
Tue, 01/10/2017 - 23:22
EUREKA - A head on collision left one woman hospitalized Tuesday afternoon in Eureka.
A little after 2 P.M. emergency personnel responded to a 2 vehicle collision at the intersection of Broadway and Washington Street. An officer said the driver did not stop at the red light entering Broadway, crashing into a Ford Ranger.
The woman of the truck sustained minor injuries due to the seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for treatment.